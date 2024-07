Ingeteam signs a new supply agreement for a photovoltaic plant in Australia

The Girgarre Solar Farm project, owned by Enel Green Power Australia, have capacity of 93MWdc, equipped with Ingeteam technology, just like the two largest solar farms in the country.

Ingeteam has been awarded a new supply contract for a new photovoltaic plant in Australia. The company will supply its power electronics technology. Specifically, Ingeteam has supplied 15 transformer stations or power stations delivered as a turnkey solution, as well as the PPC (Power Plant Controller) system.

The project is located in the Campaspe Shire in the state of Victoria. Once operational, this wind farm will generate the energy consumed by more than 43,000 Australian homes per year, thanks to its installed capacity of approximately 93 MW.

Construction of the project has involved an investment of more than A$140 million. Construction work began in August 2023 and is estimated to last 18 months, while the plant’s operating life is expected to reach approximately 35 years.

The project, owned by ENEL Green Power Australia (EGPA), was built by Beon Energy Solutions. EGPA deploys a sustainable construction model on all its sites, working closely with contractors to encourage the adoption of solutions that amplify the beneficial effects of each renewable energy plant and proactively address any adverse effects of construction activities on the local environment and community.

Ingeteam continues to add projects and installed capacity on Australian soil after celebrating the tenth anniversary of its Australian subsidiary, inaugurated in November 2013.