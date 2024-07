Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) closes an important contract for the supply of transformers for the Maestrazgo Cluster of the Teruel Wind Farm

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) continues to advance in the development of the Master Cluster of the Teruel Wind Farm with the signing of an important contract with Hitachi Energy for the delivery, installation and commissioning of step-up transformers and interconnection to the 400 kV grid. This project, which CIP has been promoting through contracts with a developer in that province and which is expected to begin the construction phase shortly, is the second of its kind that CIP will execute in Spain, and will contribute significantly to the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the national electrical system, reducing CO2 emissions by more than 320 thousand tons per year.

The agreement with Hitachi Energy, which adds to the one already announced by CIP with GE Vernova for the supply of 125 wind turbines, makes the Teruel wind farm a key project for promoting the value chain of the Spanish wind industry. The blades of the 125 wind turbines will be built in the GE Vernova factory in Castellón, and the towers in plants of other suppliers in Albacete, Burgos and Galicia.

The transformers will also be produced in Spain where Hitachi Energy has a significant industrial presence. Specifically, the largest autotransformers, 315 MVA and 680 MVA at 400 kV, for interconnection to the transmission network, will be manufactured at the Hitachi Energy factory in Córdoba (Spain). This factory is one of the group’s most innovative and oldest plants in the world, producing large transformers at voltages of 400 kV and higher with the latest technologies in both column and armored design.

This Transformer Supply Contract between CIP and Hitachi Energy continues previous agreements between both companies, through which Hitachi Energy already supplied the evacuation transformers for the 487 MW Monegros Project, also in the Autonomous Community of Aragon.