Endesa continues to invest in photovoltaic energy in Andalusia with the construction of three solar plants in the province of Seville

Endesa, through its renewable subsidiary Enel Green Power Spain (EGPE), has begun the construction of Envatios I, II and III, three solar plants located in the municipality of Carmona and which are a clear commitment of the company for renewable development in Andalusia.

Endesa’s new infrastructure brings the number of solar plants in the province of Seville to eleven, has a total installed power of 131.22 MW and will be capable of producing 257 GWh per year, that is, the annual energy consumption of about 65,000 homes. . More than 250 people will work on its construction, a workforce specialized in solar plant assembly tasks, which is why Endesa has been promoting since 2020 training courses in the installation of photovoltaic panels and the operation and maintenance of solar plants, training more than 500 people in the province of Seville, in order to train and promote specialized local labor.

These new Endesa solar plants will also have added value, since cutting-edge technology will be used during their construction, such as the use of drones to supervise the work, Smart Glasses for remote assistance and security technology with special sensors. in heavy machinery that paralyze movement if the presence of workers is detected in the security perimeter.

In addition, the “Sustainable Construction Site” model of Enel Green Power Spain will be applied, including the installation of photovoltaic solar panels to cover part of the energy needs during the work, water saving measures through the installation of tanks and drainage systems. rain collection, electric vehicle chargers, and efficient lighting. Once the work is completed, all this material will be donated to the municipality of Carmona for use in public facilities.

But Endesa’s renewable subsidiary, Enel Green Power Spain, goes a step further in its projects, integrating renewable plants into the environments in which it builds them. That is what it has done in all its solar plants, the latest, Dulcinea in the province of Seville, commissioned last year with a capacity of 95.17 MW. The company makes its solar installations compatible with the grazing of local ranchers whose sheep graze on the plants, helping to naturally clear the land and giving the shepherd the security of a protected environment, with grass without pesticides. In addition, ecological corridors have been created in Endesa’s solar plants, which have led to facilities such as Las Corchas and Los Naranjos obtaining the UNEF Sustainability Seal.

And it goes further, in the Carmona plants Endesa installed the first solar apiary that produces the registered brand of Miel Solar, allowing more than 80,000 bees to coexist with the renewable installation. Furthermore, to promote the pollination work of this key species in the environment, agrivoltaic cultivation has been carried out between solar panels of aromatic plants. But not only that, the proliferation of fauna is also being encouraged with the installation of nests, perches, insect hotels and drinking fountains in the solar plants of Huelva, Seville and Malaga. In all these plants, an improvement and proliferation of birdlife and biodiversity in general is being observed, as solar fields find a safe environment in which to nest, find food free of pesticides and agro-industrial pressure.

Endesa has 71 renewable plants in Andalusia, 11 of which are solar, 12 wind, 1 biomass and 48 hydroelectric. Through EGPE, the company is completing a new project in the province of Seville, the 86.18 MW Aljarafe solar plant, while continuing to study the development of new renewable projects in this community.

