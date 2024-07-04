EDP Renewables begins operation of its first utility-scale photovoltaic solar project in Italy

The “Boccadoro” photovoltaic project represents a further step in EDP’s commitment to diversify its renewable energy production and accelerate the process of electrification of the economy in all countries where it is present;

Italy will play a key role in EDP’s business development in Europe, as the company aims to achieve over 1 GW of renewable build-out capacity since its entrance to the country, boosting investment and creating local jobs.

EDP, through EDP Renewables, has connected its first utility-scale solar photovoltaic project in Italy to the national grid, strengthening the company’s commitment to diversifying renewable energy sources and accelerating the energy transition in all the markets it operates. The company aims to deliver around 6 GW of utility-scale solar capacity and more than 1 GW in solar distributed generation across the globe until 2026.

Boccadoro, located in Serracapriola, in the Italian region of Puglia, has an installed capacity of 10 MWp. Using more than 18,000 bifacial panels that capture solar radiation on both sides, the project will produce 17,5 GWh of clean energy annually, directly fed into the grid. This will prevent the emission of over 7,000 tons of CO 2 per year and sustainably supply the equivalent to over 6,000 local homes in Puglia.

“Projects like Boccadoro accelerate energy independence and strengthen the Italian energy system. Deploying EDP’s first utility-scale photovoltaic plant in Italy is a milestone and a demonstration of our commitment to Italy’s PNIEC goals of achieving up to 80 GW of installed photovoltaic capacity by 2030”. says Roberto Pasqua, Executive Director South & East Europe at EDP Renewables.

EDP, through EDPR, has a capacity of almost 400 MW in wind and solar projects under construction in Italy that will allow the company to achieve over 1 GW of clean energy build-out capacity since its entrance in Italy, marking a significant journey to foster a cleaner future and drive solutions in the renewable energy sector. This expansion not only highlights our dedication to sustainable development but also reinforces our role as a key player in Italy’s energy transition.

Italy will play a key role in EDP’s business development in Europe, with the company planning to invest in the country and creating local jobs not only through utility-scale renewables, both in wind and solar, but also through decentralized solar generation. Through its subsidiary EDP Energia Italia, focused on solar solutions for businesses, the company has already contracted more than 130 MWp in self-consumption installations in Italy and will continue to invest in this technology, which allows clients to produce their own energy, enables CO2 emission-free energy generation, reduces energy bills, and protects them against potential energy price fluctuations.

EDP in Italy

EDP is a global leader in renewable energy and the energy transition, with an installed capacity of over 29 GW worldwide. In Italy, it operates through its divisions, EDP Renewables and EDP Energia Italia. EDP Renewables focuses on the development of clean energy, owning 16.5 GW globally, while EDP Commercial specializes in solar solutions for businesses, managing 9 million electricity and natural gas customers worldwide.

EDP entered the Italian market in 2010 through EDP Renewables and expanded its presence in 2019 with EDP Energia Italia. Since then, EDP Renewables has brought over 0.6 GW of utility-scale renewable projects online in Italy and currently owns close to 0.4 GW under construction. EDP Energia Italia has become a key partner in supporting companies’ decarbonization projects, offering flexible, tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of various clients. It has now surpassed a capacity of 130 MWp in contracted self-consumption installations.