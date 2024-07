WindEurope and Azerbaijan convene Brussels’ pre COP29 event

On Tuesday 2 July (10:00 – 14:00) WindEurope and the Azeri government are hosting a COP29 event in Brussels with the CEO of COP29 and Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, Elnur Soltanov.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is of critical importance.

The COP29 Presidency Azerbaijan is engaging with all parties around the world to understand their expectations. This Brussels event will bring together EU and Azerbaijani officials, industry experts in wind and hydrogen, think tanks and NGOs to explore key topics such as green energy transitions, climate resilience, adaptation strategies and green technology innovations.

Attendees will include senior European Commission officials and over 70 diplomats from Embassies and Missions to the EU.This event provides an excellent opportunity to network with key policymakers and the COP29 Presidency well ahead of the COP in Baku in November.

Speakers include:

Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan and CEO of COP29

Kurt Vandenberghe, Director-General, DG CLIMA, EU Commission

Matthew Baldwin, Deputy Director-General, DG ENER, EU Commission

Adrienn Kiraly, Director, DG NEAR, EU Commission

Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO, Hydrogen Europe

Giles Dickson, CEO, WindEurope

Giles Dickson CEO of WindEurope said: “WindEurope are honoured to co-host this event with the Azeri government. Azerbaijan wants renewables to be 30% of their installed electricity capacity by 2030. And they want to export much of their wind energy to Europe via a Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor. It’s great they’re coming to Brussels to highlight what they’re doing on clean energy and to set out their plans as COP Presidency.”