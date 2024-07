Vestas secures an order for 114 MW of wind power in Germany

Vestas has received a 114 MW order from SAB WindTeam for the Ahlum-Dettum wind energy project in Lower Saxony, Germany. Vestas will deliver 17 V162-6.2 MW and two V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, and the order includes the supply, delivery and commissioning of the wind turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimized performance of the assets.

“This order from our valued customer SAB WindTeam is proof of the efficient technology of our EnVentus platform. We are delighted that our turbine portfolio offers the perfect fit for the site in Ahlum, providing high annual production and at the same time the lowest levelized cost of energy,” says Sulai Fahimi, central vice president of sales for Vestas in Northern and Central Europe. “I would like to thank SAB WindTeam for choosing Vestas as a supplier to realize one of the largest projects in Germany and look forward to a successful collaboration in the future.”

“We are delighted to realize our Ahlum-Dettum project together with Vestas. Ahlum-Dettum is to date the largest single project in the history of our company. Therefore, we have diligently chosen a proven service provider and partner that offers the best solution for the site from the beginning of the construction phase and throughout the life of the project,” comments Lars Niebuhr, CEO of SAB WindTeam GmbH.

Delivery of the turbine is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025 and commissioning is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.