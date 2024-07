Guyana launches tender for three solar photovoltaic plants with battery storage

The Government of Guyana, in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), announced the launch of a competitive bidding process for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of three scale ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) systems. of public services. This initiative is part of the Guyana Utility-Scale Solar PV Program (GUYSOL), funded under the Guyana-Norway Partnership.

The project, known as GUYSOL Lot 2, aims to install a total of 15 MWp of solar PV capacity and 22 MWh of battery storage in Linden, Guyana. The tender, officially titled “Engineering, procurement and construction of three utility-scale ground-mounted solar photovoltaic plants with battery energy storage systems – Lot 2”, invites bids from eligible and qualified international contractors.

Interested bidders must comply with International Competitive Bidding (ICP) procedures and meet the qualification criteria outlined in the bidding documents. This includes submission of business registration, certificates of compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority and the National Insurance System, VAT registration (for local bidders) and demonstration of technical and financial capabilities.

A pre-bid meeting and site visit are scheduled for August 5-6, 2024, which will provide potential bidders the opportunity to inspect the project site and clarify any queries related to the bidding process.

Bidding documents may be obtained upon payment of a non-refundable fee of GYD 20,000.00 or its equivalent in a freely convertible currency, and bids must be accompanied by a bid security of USD 250,000.00. The deadline for submitting offers is 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024, and offers must be opened during an online session on the same day.

For more information and access to tender documents, interested parties may contact the Program Coordinator of Guyana Power and Light Incorporated or visit the National Procurement and Tender Administration of the Ministry of Finance.

This initiative underscores Guyana’s commitment to expanding renewable energy infrastructure and achieving sustainable development goals through strategic partnerships and investments in clean energy technologies.