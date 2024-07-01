Floating Wind Power and Dopamine. A hype and drama story

Floating Wind may be going through a low after too much hype, but there are clear positive signs and the industry is working to seize the exciting opportunity.

As you already know, from time to time we bring guest contributors to Windletter to provide us with new topics and different perspectives on the industry.

This time, I have the pleasure of introducing Luis González-Pinto Barrenetxea. Luis has been promoting floating wind energy for over 12 years (it’s hard to find someone with as much experience in floating technology) and considers himself passionate about renewable energy and creative innovation.

Luis describes himself as a motivated executive, an engineer by training, constantly striving to have a more open mind, always seeking different viewpoints and new perspectives. Additionally, he believes in the power of collaboration among diverse individuals to make the world a better place.

A few weeks ago, Luis published an article on his LinkedIn account about floating wind energy that caught my attention, and he has kindly agreed to bring it to Windletter.

We seem to live in a dopamine addicted world, where various apps are available to provide almost instant gratification. The business world, as it is formed by people, has been contaminated with this mood which is reinforced by even shorter business cycles. This has introduced the hype-drama cycle in almost all industries.

I think this is very much the case for Floating Wind.

When I started working in Floating Wind (this way of starting already makes me feel old) as a Technology Developer we use to chase developers which showed very little interest, who looked at us as if we were selling Nuclear Fusion (always 30 years down the line).

That taught me patience to wait for the moment and calm when things started to progress.

Sergio Fdez Munguía

