Wind energy and photovoltaic solar energy grew in the first four months of 2024 in the US

Rapid growth in solar energy adoption as well as new wind energy coming online, has led to renewable energy sources providing more 30% of the nation’s electrical generation for the first time ever, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Solar increased by 25% in the first four months of 2024 compared to the first third of 2023. Small-scale solar grew by 19% while utility-scale solar thermal and photovoltaic expanded by 28%. Small-scale solar accounted for nearly a third (31%) of all solar generation. Solar continues to grow faster than any other energy source.

Wind-generated electricity in April 2024 it was 11% above the previous year, thanks in large part to offshore wind turbines coming online off the Atlantic coast.

Combined, renewable energy sources strengthened their position as the second largest source of electrical generation, behind gas, a fossil fuel which consists mostly of methane. Gas’s share of power production averaged 40% during the first third of 2023 but fell to 39% in April.

“The rapid rise of renewable energy should give us the confidence to do more,” said Johanna Neumann, Senior Director of the Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy at Environment America Research & Policy Center.