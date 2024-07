China dominates the wind energy market

65% of the world’s wind generation capacity is installed in China and although such data seems normal – given the size of the country it should not worry anyone – there is another fact that should move the West to caution at the very least or, directly, to the decision to reactivate the industrial potential of Europe and America as soon as possible: during 2023, four of the five most important wind companies on the planet in terms of new installed capacity were Chinese.

The leading manufacturer in the wind sector is Goldwind, which was already the leader in new installed power in 2022. In total, the company installed 16.3 GW in 2023. The data comes from the latest analysis by the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. In second place is Envision, also Chinese, with 14.1 GW, and in third position is Vestas, which connected 11.5 GW and is the only Western manufacturer in the top five. In fourth and fifth place are two other Chinese companies. They are Windey and MingYang, which installed 10.1 GW and 9.9 GW, respectively.

The five most powerful companies control more than half of the market

Among the five leading companies, they control 54% of the world wind market and other Western companies also appear in the Top 15: Siemens Gamesa, sixth with 9.7 GW installed; General Electric, eighth with 7.2; Nordex, ninth with 6.4, and Enercon, which with 2.4 GW is in 14th place. Can any of them grow to be in the Top5? The best positioned are Siemens Gamesa and General Electric, two giants of Western industry (Siemens is German and General Electric is American, with more than 100 years behind them). If neither of them succeeds, there is a real risk that the green revolution will end up serving to make the West stop depending on Arab oil and become dependent on Chinese technology.