UNEF launches the IV Edition of the ‘Startup Solar’ Contest to publicize the innovative potential of the Spanish photovoltaic sector

The Spanish Photovoltaic Union, the majority sector association for solar energy in Spain, launches the 4th edition of the ‘Solar Startup’ contest on the occasion of the XI Solar Forum, which will be held on October 9 and 10, 2024.

For the fourth consecutive year, the contest, which aims to promote research, development and innovation, will reward companies with the ‘Startup’ designation that have contributed through their business model or through a project or service to be promoted. the implementation of solar energy in Spain in the race towards the energy transition. In this fourth edition, all recently created companies, a maximum of five years old, that have a high innovative and technological potential, where their model is scalable and their growth can be exponential, may participate.

To be able to participate, will it be? It is necessary to send an email explaining an innovative idea or entrepreneurial project from its creators. This email must include an attached PDF detailing the most innovative elements and a video presentation that details the advantages they present for end users to the address dtecnica@unef.es before September 20, 2024.

Technology and entrepreneurship are fundamental elements for the development of the photovoltaic sector in Spain, providing innovative solutions to the main challenges that this industry has: advancing in the generation of the photovoltaic value chain, reducing production costs and maximizing integration of solar energy projects with the environment and with citizens.

Consulta las bases del concurso