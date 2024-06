Photovoltaic solar energy generation amounted to 50.6 TWh in 2023 in Brazil

Installed capacity of the photovoltaic source was 37,843 MW.

Last year, solar generation in Brazil reached 50.6 TWh, combining GC (centralized generation) and DG (distributed generation), an increase of 68.1% compared to 2022. In 2023, it was also observed that the capacity installed The photovoltaic source reaches 37,843 MW, with a growth of 54.8%, in relation to 2022.

The data disclosed, this week, is the National Energy Balance 2024 prepared by EPE (Energy Research Company) in partnership with the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy).



Distributed management in Brazil

In distributed generation, the BNE 2024 highlights that solar energy generation represented 96.3% of the DG segment in 2023, once again becoming the main source responsible for the increase registered in distributed micro- and mini-generation in the country.



With the increased presence in the DG segment, solar energy consumption increased from 18,423 GWh in 2022 to 30,950 GWh in 2023. A growth of almost 68%.



The National Energy Balance 2024 provides an overview of the growth of photovoltaic sources over two years, indicating a trajectory of continuous growth of solar generation at a rate higher than that of other sources.

The balance shows that the additional installed DG capacity is concentrated in the South Center of Brazil, influenced by the expansion of the solar source in federative units such as Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso.