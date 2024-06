Guinea-Bissau launches large-scale photovoltaic energy

The first photovoltaic solar power plants have been put into operation in UInea-Bissau. The World Bank has initiated development support plans whose objective is to decarbonize the country’s electricity production and promote electrification.

The project involves the construction of several solar photovoltaic power plants near the capital Bissau, including a 30 MWp solar power plant. The plants will have a battery storage system to effectively manage power distribution and support the electrical system.

The government of Guinea-Bissau will also support the installation and operation by private partners of mini-grids on two or three of the Bijagós islands (Bolama, Rubane and Bubaque). The mini-grids will run on renewable energy. Around 500 kWp of solar PV capacity combined with batteries or diesel generators. These facilities will supply electricity to 1,200 homes, businesses, hotels and other small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).



The World Bank Group will provide a $30 million grant for the project, while the International Development Association (IDA) will support with $35 million in funding, followed by a $2.65 million grant. of energy sector dollars from the World Bank. Management Assistance Program (ESMAP). For its part, the Green Climate Fund (GCF) is pledging $10.5 million to implement the Solar Energy Development and Electricity Access Project.

This project marks a transformative step for Guinea-Bissau and promises to improve the quality of life of its residents through improved and affordable access to electricity, while promoting environmental sustainability and economic development. Once completed, the project aims to increase the electrification rate in Guinea-Bissau, where currently only 33% of the population has access to electricity, while the rate is slightly higher than 58% in the capital, Bissau.