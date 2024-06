Mercadona inaugurates its largest photovoltaic plant in Spain in Abrera

Mercadona has invested more than 75 million euros in the installation of photovoltaic (PV) solar panels.

Mercadona has completed the installation of “its largest photovoltaic plant” located in the Abrera logistics block, thus reaching 100 MW of renewable energy throughout its chain, it reported this Friday in a statement.

“The sum of all its photovoltaic roofs means producing an approximate annual energy of 125 GWh, equivalent to the annual consumption of 40,000 homes,” states the supermarket chain. With this energy produced “the emission of 16,000 tons of CO2 per year is avoided, similar to the amount neutralized by 350,000 trees (almost 90% of the trees in the city of Valencia).”

The company, which since 2020 began its sustainable energy plan “with a firm commitment to photovoltaics”, has invested more than 75 million euros in the installation of solar panels, which has allowed the installation of some 200,000 solar modules, which will produce the 6% of the energy consumed by the entire chain.

Over the next few years, Mercadona plans to continue promoting the use of clean and more environmentally friendly energy, with the aim of having a total photovoltaic power of 250 MW, which would mean a self-consumption capacity of 15% of the total energy consumed. annual.