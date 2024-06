Ecoener photovoltaic plant in Panama

Renewable energy is one of the most dynamic and promising sectors today, and Ecoener, one of the leading companies in this field, is no stranger to this growth. In September, the company will begin construction of a 50 megawatt (MW) photovoltaic plant in Panama, a project that marks a great leap in international dimension for the company.

The decision to expand to Panama is part of the company’s strategy to grow in a sustainable and diversified way. Ecoener has experienced great growth in recent years, and its president, Luis de Valdivia, has highlighted that the company “grows rapidly in size, diversifies geographically and continues to make progress in profitability and sustainability.”

Ecoener’s international expansion is one of the keys to its success. In 2023, the company invested 124 million euros in the development of new assets, 4.2% more than in 2022. Thanks to this effort, the Ecoener group’s total generation reached 500 gigawatt hours (GWh) last year, 31% more than in the previous year.

Ecoener’s presence in Latin America is increasingly stronger, with operations in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Guatemala, Colombia and now Panama. The company has multiplied its size by 2.7 times between 2020 and 2023, going from 271 MW in operation and construction to 740 MW, located in America and the Canary Islands.

Ecoener’s future vision is clear: to reach 1,000 MW of assets in operation and under construction by 2025, with guaranteed income through long-term contracts for 80% of them. The company also has plans to grow simultaneously in Greece, Italy, Romania and Poland, with plans to develop 350 MW in Greece.

Ecoener’s strategy is based on sustainability and profitability, and its success is an example to follow in the renewable energy sector. With its expansion to Panama, the company takes another step towards a renewable and sustainable future.