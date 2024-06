Demand for photovoltaic solar power and energy storage is only going to increase. What’s the plan for meeting it?

Day 2 of the 2024 Solar and Energy Storage Summit and the conversation was still in full swing. David Banmiller was there once again to capture all the debate and discussion on the future of the solar energy sector.

Electrification is at the heart of the energy transition. There’s been a sharp rise in grid connection capabilities in the last couple of years, and it’s causing a headache for the industry. Permitting queues are long, and connection charges are high. What needs to change to ease these?

Kelly Snyder is Senior Director, Origination, at EDP Renewables. She joins David to discuss it, as well as the latest trends in solar PPAs.

What’s the future of US electricity demand? Data centers, EV infrastructure and widespread electrification are causing a surge in demand, so how much is going to be met by green energy? Leuwam Tesfai is Deputy Executive Director for Energy and Climate Policy at the California Public Utilities Commission. She spoke to David about California’s plans to secure solar and storage supply chains to ensure there’s enough clean energy to meet demand.

Plus, conversations with Oscar Araujo, General Manager for North America at Canadian Solar, and Shaun Laughlin of Solaris Energy, on mitigating climate risk and clean energy finance. Connection bottlenecks and possible solutions to the problem, PPAs, solar and storage technology and trends in funding and finance: it’s all here on our recap of day 2 of the summit.

