Sunview Group secures photovoltaic (PV) project in Uzbekistan

Sunview Group Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Fabulous Sunview Sdn Bhd has inked a development and cooperation agreement with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy to develop two large-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) plants and battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Uzbekistan.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Sunview said its unit is responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of a 400 megawatt of alternating current (MWac) solar PV plant with a 100 megawatt (MW)/200 megawatt hour (MWh) BESS in the Andijan district.

It also will develop a 200 MWac solar PV plant with a 50MW/100MWh BESS in the Fergana district.

Group executive director and group chief executive officer, HP Ong said these projects will provide financial feasibility to the group in the coming years, supported by the favorable tariff for solar PV plants and BESS.

“These projects will also accelerate Uzbekistan’s transition to renewable energy, helping the nation to achieve a 40% contribution from renewable sources by 2030.

“By increasing the contribution of renewables, our projects will not only contribute to a stable energy supply but also reduce the nation’s carbon footprint,” he said.