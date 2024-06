India’s installed otovoltaic capacity has increased 17 times in the last seven years and the country’s otovoltaic power capacity is now about 45 gigawatts, a member of India’s delegation at the UN climate summit said on Sunday. .

Although India represents 17% of the world’s population, its historical cumulative emissions are only 4%, J.R. said. Bhatt, scientific advisor to the Ministry of Environment, at the Conference of the Parties (COP 26), according to a PTI report. India’s current annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are only about 5%, he added.

Bhatt said this while he was making a presentation on India’s third Biennial Update Report (BUR) during the 11th Facilitative Exchange of Views (FSV) at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the report said. The BUR was submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in February.

COP26 which began on October 31 will end on November 12. It comes against the backdrop of dire warnings that the world has already warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit). Current projections, based on planned emissions cuts over the next decade, indicate that they will reach 2.7°C (4.9°F) by 2100. The main goal of the Glasgow conference is to reach an agreement to curb carbon emissions fast enough to keep global warming at low levels. 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) below pre-industrial levels.

India’s country statement was delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1 and said Asia’s third-largest economy would achieve net zero emissions by 2070. New Delhi also pledged to increase its generation capacity of non-fossil energy to 500 GW by 2030, meet 50% of its energy needs from renewables by the same time frame, reduce its total projected carbon emission by one billion tonnes by 2030 and also reduce the carbon intensity of the economy to less than 45% by the end of the decade.

The highlight of India’s third IBA debate was its achievement of a 24% reduction in the emissions intensity of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 2005 and 2014, and the significant increase in its solar programme.

“This is complemented by the fact that India is particularly vulnerable to climate change. However, India is taking several economy- and society-wide mitigation measures and has continued to progressively decouple its economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions,” Bhatt said.

Countries present at the FSV praised India’s climate actions, including recent announcements of new measures, according to the PTI report. There were questions about India’s multilateral efforts to combat climate change, including the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). India responded by saying that the CDRI was a necessary step to boost international cooperation in the face of increasing disaster risk in developing countries.