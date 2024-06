Standard Energy prepares to launch 3GW Thai production line for photovoltaic cells

The photovoltaic (PV) cell production line of a new 3 GW smart factory in Thailand will begin operation in July.

The company has been building the €92.3 million facility at LK Rayong Industrial City Hub since last year with the intention of adding production capacity for 3 GW of silicon wafers and 3 GW of photovoltaic cells.

Aerial view of the Standard Energy factory in Thailand. Source: Standard Energy.

Standard Energy said the project has reached the stage where equipment is being installed. Following the launch of the photovoltaic cell line, work will continue so that the N-type silicon wafer production line also comes into operation in September.

According to the company, this will be the third largest smart factory in the country and will create more than 1,000 local jobs.