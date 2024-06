RWE inaugurates its biggest onshore wind farm in France

The Nouvions onshore wind farm deploys 11 wind turbines with a total capacity of 44 MW, making it RWE’s most powerful wind farm in France. The Nordex N149 wind turbines will be the first of their kind to be installed in France.

The wind farm will supply around 19,000 households with green electricity.

RWE is celebrating today the inauguration of a new onshore wind farm in the Aisne department of Hauts-de-France (France), located in the municipalities of Nouvion-et-Catillon and Nouvion-le-Comte. This project, developed in close collaboration with local residents and stakeholders, was commissioned in February 2024. The Nouvions wind farm features 11 turbines, each with a capacity of 4 MW, for a total capacity of 44 MW, and will meet the annual electricity needs of around 19,000 households. The N149 turbines, produced by Nordex and standing at a height of 179.5 meters, are the first of their kind to be installed in France.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: “The inauguration of the Nouvions wind farm reflects RWEs’ commitment in France to continue developing the green portfolio acquired in 2020, while accelerating the deployment of new solar and wind projects throughout the country. The Nouvions wind farm, RWE’s most powerful onshore wind farm in operation in France, is the result of a successful collaboration with our local partners, and a future extension is already in the pipeline. As a mission-driven company, our priority remains to lead an energy transition that benefits everyone while maximizing advantages for local residents.”

Local roots at the heart of a successful development

Since construction began in November 2021, RWE has prioritized ensuring the best possible integration of the wind farm into the environment and landscape.

Collaborating with an independent research unit, RWE assessed the potential impact of the wind turbines on bird life. Several additional measures have been implemented, including the installation of flanges to protect bats and the planting of trees in Nouvion-le-Comte. Additionally, the Nouvion-et-Catillon church was renovated to meet local expectations.





RWE, a major player in renewable energies in the Hauts-de-France region

The Nouvions wind farm is RWE’s sixth wind farm in the region, increasing RWE’s total operational capacity in the region to 126 MW. RWE has been an active player in northern France, particularly following the acquisition of a major portfolio of projects in the region, and has had a local branch in Lille since last year. In recent months, the Group has also multiplied the number of secured projects, reaching 211 MW, and is currently developing over 400 MW of wind power projects at various stages over its 5 regional divisions.