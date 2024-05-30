Suzlon wins 551.25 MW wind order from 3 MW wind turbines

Supply 175 wind turbines with a nominal power of 3.15 MW each. The order will be executed at two sites, 368.55 MW at Suzlon developed site in Barmer district, Rajasthan and another 182.70 MW at client developed site in Bhuj district, Gujarat.

The power generated will be used for captive use within Aditya Birla Group companies.

A project of this size can provide electricity to ~4.54 lakh households and curb ~17.92 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced the award of a new order for the development of a 551.25 MW wind power project for Aditya Birla Group, an Indian global conglomerate. Suzlon will install 175 wind turbine turbines (WTG) with a hybrid lattice tubular tower (HLT) and a nominal capacity of 3.15 MW each at sites in Barmer district in Rajasthan and Bhuj district in Gujarat.

This order is for the higher rated 3.15 MW S144-140m turbines from the company’s 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project, including erection and commissioning, in Rajasthan, while it will supply, supervise and commission the project in Gujarat. Suzlon will also perform comprehensive operations and post-commissioning maintenance services at both sites.

Girish Tanti, Vice President, Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to once again partner with Aditya Birla Group for this order. Suzlon admires and shares the value of nation building with Aditya Birla Group and welcomes this opportunity to drive them forward with We applaud the approach. ABG’s visionary vision for the energy operations of its group companies with renewable energy and we set an example for India Inc. Suzlon’s comprehensive and proven product portfolio, customized for the Indian wind regime, will be instrumental in increasing the renewable energy capabilities of India. in line with our national objectives and at the same time power the Indian industry with green energy.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, said: “Every returning customer is a validation of our technology and service prowess. I am grateful that Aditya Birla Group has reaffirmed its faith in Suzlon’s end-to-end solutions, products and services. Excellence in service. This order will allow us to further strengthen our presence in Rajasthan and Gujarat and at the same time help the states unlock their true wind energy potential Every Suzlon turbine is a testament to “Make in India” and “. Aatmanirbhar Bharat” that are made in India. a thriving domestic ecosystem.”

Jayant Dua, Chief Business Officer and Director, Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, said, “At Aditya Birla Renewables Limited, we prioritize partnerships that enhance our mission of powering India Inc. with renewable energy, expanding the accessibility of green energy across the country. Suzlon’s technology experience, manufacturing capabilities and comprehensive project development skills will help accelerate our energy transition journey and support our net zero commitments.”

Suzlon turbines feature proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility grid to meet grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continually aimed at increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites and reducing the cost of energy.

Suzlon Group is one of the world’s leading renewable energy solutions providers with ~20.7 GW* of installed wind power capacity in 17 countries. Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India; The Group consists of Suzlon Energy Limited (NSE: SUZLON & BSE: 532667) and its subsidiaries. A vertically integrated organization, with in-house research and development (R&D) centers in Germany, Netherlands, Denmark and India, Suzlon’s world-class manufacturing facilities are spread across multiple locations in India. With more than 29 years of operational history, the Group has a diverse workforce of more than 6,200 employees. Suzlon is also India’s number one wind energy services company with the largest portfolio of over 14.7 GW of wind energy assets. The Group has ~6 GW of installed capacity outside India. Suzlon offers a comprehensive product portfolio led by the 2 MW and 3 MW wind turbine series.