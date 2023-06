AES completes the first phase of a 454 MW wind farm in Arizona

“Once both phases are complete, Chevelon Butte will be the largest wind power project in Arizona and the first wind farm built in northern Arizona in nearly a decade,” says AES’s Bernerd Da Santos.

Da Santos points out that Chevelon Butte Ranch is one of the oldest operating cattle ranches in the state. The wind farm will be compatible with existing land uses, allowing the landowning family and the Arizona State Department of Land to continue the tradition of more than a century of cattle ranching.

In close coordination with regulators and permitting authorities, AES has also incorporated unique design features to avoid sensitive environmental resources and preserve the dark skies of northern Arizona by integrating a radar-activated lighting system that allows the lights to the turbine turn on only when there are planes in low flight. the surroundings.

Upon completion, the project will include a total of 105 Vestas wind turbines.

The first phase of the wind farm totals 238 MW and the remaining 216 MW are expected to come online next year.