Suzlon wins order for more than 69 MW of wind from its 3 MW wind turbines

This is the fourth order for the new Suzlon 3 MW series in less than a month. Supply 23 wind turbines with a nominal power of 3 MW each. Project to be completed in 2024 in Karnataka, with a total installed capacity of more than 69 MW. It will serve Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with Commercial and Industrial Consumers (C&I). A project of this size can provide electricity to ~56 thousand homes and reduce ~2.24 lakh tons of CO2 emissions every year.

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a major order with the new 3MW series due within a month. This order is for the development of a 69 MW wind power project for the Indian subsidiary of a leading Nordic energy company. Suzlon will install 23 wind turbines (WTG) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a nominal capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to go live in 2024.

This is the fourth order for the largest wind turbine model of the new 3 MW series: the S144-140m is part of the agreement in which Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and the supervision and commissioning of the project. Suzlon will also provide post-commissioning operations and maintenance services.

JP Chalasani, Suzlon Group CEO, said: “At Suzlon, we are proud that a leading Nordic energy company with a proven global track record in renewables has placed its trust in Suzlon for its first wind power project outside Europe. order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions.Targeted at the commercial and industrial (C&I) consumer segment, this order will help expand the reach of renewable energy to more Indian industries, bringing them onto its grid – Zero Targets.Suzlon is committed to leading India’s renewable energy vision by providing solutions that combine proven technology with world-class service offerings.Together with our customers and our valued partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible and driving progress towards a cleaner, greener and more prosperous tomorrow for all”.

The Suzlon 3 MW series

India’s largest provider of renewable energy solutions, The Suzlon Group, is proud to announce its 3 MW series of wind turbines. With the main objective of increasing generation, reducing the cost of energy and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this series marks a major milestone for the company and the country’s wind energy sector.

Suzlon’s 3 MW turbines have a rotor diameter of 144 meters and are designed to unlock low wind sites and deliver enhanced power yield suitable for all Indian wind regimes. With up to 85-90% local content in its series release, this series demonstrates Suzlon’s commitment to innovation and self-sufficiency.

The S144 wind turbine is one of the largest in India, expandable up to 3.15 MW, depending on site wind conditions, available at a hub height of 140 meters and up to 160 meters in series launch. With a hub height of 160 meters, the S144 will also be the tallest wind turbine in India. Suzlon’s S144 fleet will deliver a remarkable 40-43% higher generation than Suzlon’s current model, the 2.1 MW S120 wind turbine, demonstrating its ability to optimize wind resources at higher altitudes and make sites with low winds are viable.

In addition, the 3 MW turbine generators feature time-proven Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology and the Suzlon-designed and developed SB 70.5 carbon fiber blade. This world-class technology provides the ability to use thinner airfoils, resulting in excellent performance in low-wind sites and a significant increase in generation yield per ground unit.

As a leader in the renewable energy sector, Suzlon’s 3 MW series of wind turbines is a testament to the company’s dedication to delivering sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy solutions for the future. We are confident that the 3 MW – S144 technology will contribute significantly to the country’s net zero and renewable energy goals.