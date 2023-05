ACP Names Sarah Beerbower as Vice President of Member Relations

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today announced the addition of Sarah Beerbower as Vice President of Member Relations, leading member engagement, value, and growth for the nation’s largest clean energy trade association.

Beerbower joins ACP from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce where she was the Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations, responsible for expanding and cultivating a diverse membership of companies and new initiative development. She brings over 15 years of experience in senior roles at trade associations across several sectors and a record of driving significant growth in revenue. ?

“ACP’s strength is our membership,” said Jason Clark, ACP’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Sarah’s experience engaging current members and recruiting new members will be foundational to ACP’s continued growth and success during this pivotal time in our industry. We are fortunate to have Sarah’s exceptional talents join our expanding leadership team to support ACP’s role as the largest and most influential clean energy trade association.”?

ACP’s membership base is comprised of over 750 companies representing the full diversity of the clean energy sector – a broad coalition of technologies, various business models that support the growth and stability of the sector, and companies of all sizes and geographic locations across the U.S. Since its inception in 2021, ACP has more than doubled its annual membership budget.

“I am incredibly excited to join ACP and contribute to the growth of domestic clean energy at this crucial time for the industry and economy,” said Sarah Beerbower. “I look forward to working closely with ACP’s wide base of members, fostering industry collaboration, and ensuring that we continue to drive clean energy innovation and growth.”

Beerbower will lead the ACP’s Member Relations team, deepening a focus on offering critical member services while creating innovative ways to continue building out ACP’s robust, multi-tech member base. She joins ACP under the leadership of Clark.