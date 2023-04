China’s wind, solar power capacity increases in Q1

China’s installed capacity of wind energy, concentrated solar power and photovoltaic power registered strong growth in the first three months of the year, according to data from the National Energy Administration released on Sunday.

At the end of March, the installed capacity of wind power increased 11.7 percent year-on-year to reach around 380 million kilowatts, while that of solar power stood at about 430 million kilowatts, a figure that a year-over-year increase of 33.7 percent.

The country’s installed power generation capacity amounted to about 2.62 billion kilowatts, up 9.1 percent year-on-year.

China has stepped up investment in renewable energy in recent years as part of its green development goal.

During the first three months of 2023, China’s major power companies’ total investment in solar power nearly doubled from a year earlier to 52.2 billion yuan (about 7.59 billion U.S. dollars), according to the data.