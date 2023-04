ACP Statement on White House Environmental Justice for All Executive Order

American Clean Power Association (ACP) CEO Jason Grumet issued the following statement after President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order announcing new actions to advance environmental justice initiatives for communities across the country:

“The American Clean Power Association is encouraged by the administration’s efforts to speed the delivery of public health and economic benefits to underserved communities. Deploying clean energy improves public health and economic opportunity in historically disadvantaged communities, which are also most vulnerable to the harmful effects of climate change.

“Designating a singular office to lead and coordinate these efforts is one step in the right direction. Disadvantaged communities need clean air, clean water, and economic opportunity, and they need it now. The American Clean Power Association stands ready to work with this new office and related agencies to achieve the goals of today’s Executive Order.”

American Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that is?powering America’s future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S.?economy?and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America’s renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost,?reliable?and renewable power system.