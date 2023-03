Vattenfall gets international supply chain award

Sustainable businesses need sustainable supply chains. Two years ago, Vattenfall started a supplier CO 2 reduction project and we have worked hard to implement measures throughout all of Vattenfall to minimize our carbon footprint in also our supply chain.

It is efforts that has not only produced results, but has also been noticed and appreciated externally. Vattenfall is therefore very proud to have been recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader for our work together with our suppliers tackling climate change.

The appointment is made by the global organization CDP, which annually scrutinizes companies worldwide and their work with sustainable supply chains based on a large number of criteria. Only eight percent of the audited companies receive the Supplier Engagement Leader award.

“Reducing our climate footprint in our supply chain is a prerequisite to reach our net zero ambition by 2040 and we can only do this by partnering throughout the value chain. This recognition is therefore even more important because without suppliers ready to collaborate we would never achieve the needed CO 2 reduction”, says Helle Herk Hansen, Head of Environment at Vattenfall.

To read more about the CDP, the award and the report Supply Chain Report 2022