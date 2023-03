Call for Innovations in offshore wind – RWE launches global Innovation Competition

RWE, one of the world leaders in offshore wind, has launched its second annual Innovation Competition. The company is looking for solutions in the domains of ecology, system integration and circularity in offshore wind. RWE is dedicated to exploring and supporting innovative solutions that can both accelerate the pace of deployment of offshore wind, as well as contribute to sustainable development of offshore wind farms worldwide.

Making the difference in three domains: Ecology, system integration and circularity

RWE invites start-ups, scale-ups, research institutes as well as other individuals and organisations to propose an innovative solution in one of the above three domains. In the field of ecology, RWE is seeking new concepts that would contribute to a net positive effect on biodiversity at our new offshore wind farm sites. For the circularity domain, RWE would welcome innovative solutions that contribute to increasing circularity and minimising waste during the entire lifetime of an offshore wind farm. And in the field of system integration, RWE is looking for innovative offshore solutions that enhance system flexibility or minimise curtailment.

Contributing to sustainable offshore wind farms worldwide

Winners get the chance to explore the value of their innovation for offshore wind farms with RWE’s development teams around the globe. For example, winners of the previous innovation competition were included in the winning bid of Hollandse Kust West site VII. These innovators are now included in the execution phase with the goal of being implemented at the specific offshore wind farm site. In addition the winners become part of the RWE Technical Innovation programme which grants access to leading experts and the opportunity to further develop, test and scale the proposed solution in innovation projects.

Participants can submit their proposal by email until 17 April 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST).

Further information, the submission form as well as information about the winners of the last competition can be found at Innovation Competition (rwe.com)