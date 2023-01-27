Capital Energy will install a wind farm and a photovoltaic plant in Almería

The agreements are subject to the development of the Peregiles wind farm and the La Rambla photovoltaic plant, which will be located in the aforementioned municipalities

This initiative combines the company’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the start-up of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote growth in the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric

The Peregiles wind farm -which will have an installed capacity of 93 megawatts (MW)- and the La Rambla photovoltaic plant -of 80 MW- will produce enough clean electricity to cover the annual consumption of approximately 190,000 Andalusian homes, also avoiding the emission to the atmosphere of more than 180,000 tons of CO2

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, deepens its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Andalusia, a key community for the consolidation of its clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed with the municipalities of Lucainena de las Torres and Sorbas three new collaboration agreements in the region linked to its Territories Project, the first in the province of Almería. This initiative combines Capital Energy’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote growth in the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

By virtue of these agreements, the renewable group undertakes to promote, from the construction of the Peregiles wind farm and the La Rambla photovoltaic plant, in the case of Lucainena de las Torres, and the second renewable installation, in Sorbas, different actions agreed between the parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the aforementioned localities.

In both cases, the initiatives will be framed within specific lines of action, including, for example, the creation of a local flora and fauna interpretation center in Lucainena.

The collaboration between the councils and Capital Energy will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned renewable infrastructures, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through these agreements, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of these towns in Almería, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement of the environment and the quality of life of the residents.

Peregiles will have a total power of 93 megawatts (MW) and will be able to supply around 300,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to cover the energy needs of more than 115,000 Andalusian homes with clean electricity in that period. It will also avoid the annual emission of 110,000 tons of CO2.

The construction of this wind farm will favor the creation of some 420 direct jobs during peak periods. In the operation and maintenance phase, it will provide stable and quality employment to 12 professionals in the area and will promote the creation of approximately 10 indirect jobs.

Peregiles will contribute, annually and throughout its useful life, 200,000 euros to the local coffers, which will also receive timely payment of the ICIO and other fees, for an amount of 1.8 million euros. Finally, it will contribute to GDP with approximately 1.8 million euros a year.

For its part, La Rambla will have a capacity of 80 MW and will be able to produce more than 190,000 MWh of clean electricity each year, the equivalent to the consumption of almost 75,000 homes, also avoiding the emission into the atmosphere of more than 70,000 tons of CO2. .

Its construction will mean the creation of about 180 direct jobs during the peak periods of the works. The operation and maintenance of this solar plant will give permanent employment to five professionals in the area and will generate four indirect jobs.

Finally, La Rambla will contribute to GDP, throughout its useful life, 1.8 million euros per year and will have an annual fiscal impact on local coffers of more than 200,000 euros. To this recurring amount will be added the punctual payment of the ICIO and other fees, of 750,000 euros.

The Territories Project, a differential value

Through the Capital Energy Territories Project, it wants to articulate its commitment to sustainable development, become one more neighbor of the regions in which it is present and contribute to their social and economic growth.

To achieve this, the company undertakes to allocate specific economic items, during the construction and operation phases of its renewable facilities, to the materialization of agreed actions.