ACP Statement on BOEM Leadership Changes

American Clean Power Association (ACP) Vice President for Offshore Wind Josh Kaplowitz issued the following statement after Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) Director Amanda Lefton announced her decision to leave the agency and the appointment of Elizabeth Klein as her successor.

“ACP applauds Director Lefton on her service and record of accomplishments helping lay the foundation to achieve the ambitious but achievable U.S. goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030. Under her leadership, BOEM compiled an impressive list of accomplishments, including approving two Construction and Operations Plans representing 932 megawatts of offshore wind energy, issuing six draft environmental impact statements representing nearly 9.5 gigawatts of clean power, and holding three successful lease sales that generated $5.44 billion in federal revenue, representing 971,560 acres. We wish her well in her next chapter.

We also are excited to work with Elizabeth Klein, who brings a wealth of experience to BOEM, having worked in the highest levels of the Department of the Interior under Presidents Obama and Biden. The offshore wind industry looks forward to ongoing collaboration with incoming Director Klein and her team to accelerate offshore wind energy development and deployment, while creating jobs for American workers and investing in American communities.”