ACP Statement on New Federal Guidance for Consideration of Climate Impacts in Environmental Reviews

The American Clean Power Association today issued a statement in response to the White House Council on Environmental Quality’s (CEQ) release of new guidance aimed at helping federal agencies better assess and disclose climate impacts as they conduct environmental reviews:

“The American Clean Power Association supports the Administration’s new guidance assisting federal agencies in their consideration of potential climate impacts on federal decisions. The guidance appropriately recognizes that agency resources and time should not be spent reviewing the relatively minor and short-term greenhouse gas emissions associated with construction of clean energy projects and infrastructure that will provide large net emissions reductions over the course of their life.

We encourage the Administration and Congress to consider other such commonsense environmental review reforms to ensure permitting timeline delays do not serve as a barrier to deploying clean energy. Such delays represent one of the main roadblocks to deploying greater levels of clean, affordable, and reliable power for American consumers.”