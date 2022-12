Europe’s chemical and wind industries call for electricity markets to support investments in renewables

n an open letter sent to the European Commission, WindEurope and Cefic identify key priorities for the upcoming Electricity Market Reform.

Marco Mensink, Director General of Cefic, stated: “Electrically heated steam cracker, electrolysers, heat pumps: many of the technologies that we need to create a carbon-neutral chemical industry depend on the access to abundant and cheap renewable energy. This is why the chemicals industry joins wind energy producers in a call for a fully integrated and future proof electricity market. Short-term measures to solve the current energy crisis and increase availability of supply are important but they are not enough. Only thought-through long-term EU electricity market design can deliver a strong, sustainable and competitive Europe.”

Giles Dickson, WindEurope CEO, said: “Europe is moving towards a decarbonised energy system with very high shares of renewables. The current energy crisis will only reinforce and accelerate this process. Europe’s chemicals industry and other energy-intensive sectors want to decarbonise their production processes – and invest in renewables-based electrification and renewable hydrogen. They agree with the wind industry that we need a long-term EU electricity market design that unlocks and supports these much-needed investments. A patchwork of national emergency measures will not do.”

Read the joint letter