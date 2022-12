American Clean Power Statement on Inflation Reduction Act Prevailing Wage and Apprenticeship Initial Treasury Guidance

American Clean Power Association (ACP) Interim CEO and Chief Advocacy Officer JC Sandberg issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service released initial guidance on implementing the Prevailing Wage and Apprenticeship sections of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA):

“The IRA represents a monumental investment in the nation’s energy transition and domestic workforce. Clear and workable guidance is the key to unlocking that investment. While ACP and our members are supportive of the IRA’s labor requirements, the guidance issued today provides little clarity on the implementation of these provisions. Further clarity is essential to provide the market certainty necessary to drive timely clean energy deployment and to support job creation at levels that will ensure the IRA lives up to its promise.”

