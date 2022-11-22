Soriana wind power Hazapierna and Praderas Altas

Capital Energy signs two new agreements linked to its Territories Project in Soria with the municipalities of Taroda and Almaluez.

The agreements are linked to the development of the line on which, among others, two of the company’s wind farms in Soria, Hazapierna and Praderas Altas, will be evacuated

This initiative combines the company's contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the start-up of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote growth in the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric The construction of Praderas Altas and Hazapierna, in the municipalities of Viana de Duero, Nepas, Coscurita and Escobosa de Almazán, will foster the creation of almost 380 jobs in the peak periods of the works and will mobilize a combined investment of 120 million euro

Soria, November 21, 2022.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, once again confirms its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Castilla and León, an essential community for the implementation of its clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed, with the Soriano municipalities of Taroda and Almaluez, two new collaboration agreements in the region linked to its Territories Project, which combines its contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

With these agreements, Capital Energy undertakes to promote, from the construction of the 132 kV high voltage line that will link the Hazapierna and Medinaceli substations and will serve to evacuate the clean energy generated by, among others, the Hazapierna and Praderas wind farms Registrations, different actions agreed between both parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the aforementioned towns in Soria. Said infrastructure will also cross the municipalities of Coscurita, Escobosa de Almazan, Nepas, Soliedra, Morón de Almazán, Arcos de Jalón -with whose municipality the company signed a similar agreement- and Medinaceli.

In both cases, the initiatives will be framed within specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups. In fact, some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of these municipalities are already being considered, such as the restoration of the municipal pavement and the replacement of the weighing scale in the district of Aguaviva de la Vega, in the case of Almaluez, or the improvement of the energy efficiency of public buildings, in Taroda.

The collaboration between the town councils and the renewable energy group will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned infrastructure, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through this agreement, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of Taroda and Almaluez, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement in the quality of life of residents and the environment.

The Hazapierna wind farm will be located in the Soria municipalities of Viana de Duero, Nepas and Coscurita and will have an access power of 49.5 megawatts (MW). This renewable facility will be capable of producing more than 160,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to cover the consumption of some 62,000 homes with clean electricity, also avoiding the emission of more than 61,000 tons of CO2.

For its part, located in the municipalities of Viana de Duero, Nepas, Coscurita and Escobosa de Almazán, Praderas Altas will also have a capacity of 49.5 MW, with which it will be able to generate more than 170,000 MWh of clean energy each year. , equivalent to the consumption of around 65,000 homes. Likewise, it will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of approximately 64,000 tons of CO2 each year.

The construction of these wind farms and their evacuation line will mean the creation of 380 direct jobs during peak periods and will mobilize an investment of close to 120 million euros. In the operation and maintenance phase, they will give permanent employment to 14 professionals in the area and will generate about 10 indirect jobs.