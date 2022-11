ACP Statement on BOEM Designating Two Wind Energy Areas in the Gulf of Mexico

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) issued the following statement from Josh Kaplowitz, ACP?Vice President for Offshore Wind, after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) designated two wind energy areas in the Gulf of Mexico:

“BOEM’s announcement is a crucial step in developing offshore wind in the Gulf of Mexico and will bring clean energy jobs to a region with a long history of oil and gas development. Just as importantly, it will bring us closer to the U.S. goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. If leased in their entirety, these nearly 700,000 acres designated off the coasts of Galveston, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana have the potential to power more than 2.8 million homes with clean, domestic energy. Offshore wind projects in these areas could also play a key role in advancing the emerging green hydrogen economy, leveraging an existing offshore energy supply chain and trained workforce in the Gulf region.

“This region has been critical in developing our modern domestic energy infrastructure – and now, with offshore wind, it will also be recognized as a leader in shaping the global energy transition while cultivating energy independence, reducing carbon emissions and creating tens of thousands of full-time jobs.”