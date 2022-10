China installs the largest offshore wind turbine

The wind turbines have a unit power of 13.6 MW and the diameter of their blades is 252 meters.

Coinciding with the celebration of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which opened yesterday in Beijing, China put into operation its latest novelty in the field of offshore wind generation (in the interior of the sea): a turbine with a power of 13.6 MW.

It is the most powerful in the Asia Pacific region.

The diameter of the blade is 252 meters, the largest in the world. The wind turbine can generate 63.5 million kWh per year, which guarantees the supply of 30,000 homes.

The information was released by the “People’s Daily,” a newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party.

“The new Chinese wind turbine has the largest single-unit capacity in the Asia-Pacific region and the largest propeller diameter in the world. The application of the offshore wind turbine would promote the industrial modernization of the country’s wind sector and would promote the transformation of the country’s energy structure”, according to the “Diario del Pueblo”.