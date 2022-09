Global wind energy will need 500,000 technicians in 2026

A study by GWO and GWEC shows that around 30,000 new technicians are hired globally each year.

Growth in onshore and offshore wind capacity is driving demand for skilled labor, reveals a new report released by two industry bodies. Figures from the Global Wind Organization (GWO) and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) show that it will take 569,000 technicians to build and maintain a global fleet of onshore and offshore wind power that will increase by 67% by 2026.

With the rapid growth of wind power capacity at the heart of global plans to reach Net Zero by 2050, the entities reaffirm that it is vital that governments adopt policies that support this expanding workforce. “New capacity, modern networks and a just transition require a strong and sustainable workforce at its core. This qualified and modern workforce will be a great prize for the countries that advance in their energy transition plans”, they point out.

According to the report, about 30,000 new technicians are expected to be hired globally each year. This study, titled Global Wind Workforce Outlook 2022-2026, highlights the urgent need for faster growth in the wind turbine industry’s standard safety and technical training capacity to address anticipated gaps in the supply of workers.

With 119,000 wind technicians holding an industry-standard GWO training certificate valid through the end of 2021, the report demonstrates a substantial opportunity for up to 450,000 technicians to complete technical and safety training over the next five years.

This is the third edition of the study. Among the findings, based on the results of GWO’s workforce forecast model and GWEC’s global wind market forecasts: the number of technicians who will need training will increase by 33% from 426,700 in 2021 to 568,800 in 2026; average increase is 28,400 per year through 2026, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%; GWO forecasts indicate that 142,100 new recruits will be needed in the next five years.