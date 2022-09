Mango selects Acciona Energía to supply 100% renewable energy for 10 years

The contract will cover the headquarters in Palau Solità i Plegamans (Barcelona), the logistics warehouse in Lliçà d’Amunt (Barcelona) and ten of the largest stores in Spain.

Mango, one of Europe’s leading groups in the fashion industry, and ACCIONA Energía, the world’s largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy, have signed an agreement for the supply of 100% renewable electricity for the next ten years.

Through this agreement, Mango will cover the entire electricity consumption of its headquarters in Palau Solità i Plegamans (Barcelona), its logistics warehouse in Lliçà d’Amunt (Barcelona) and ten of its largest stores in Spain, thanks to the 26 GWh/year of renewable electricity to be supplied by ACCIONA Energía.

This Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) will become effective on January 1, 2023, allowing Mango to reinforce its commitment to sustainability and its strategy to fight climate change thanks to the consumption of clean electricity.

Toni Ruiz, CEO of Mango, highlights that “the purchase of electricity through this long-term contract will allow Mango to advance in its sustainability commitments while guaranteeing an electricity supply at competitive price and avoiding the volatility linked to the electricity price in the market”.

Javier Montes, commercial director at ACCIONA Energía, said that “with this deal, we continue moving forward in our strategy to increase the volume of new supply contracts and medium and long-term PPAs for corporate customers, while contributing to decarbonize the energy consumption of our customers and reduce their electricity bill”.

This initiative is part of Mango’s Strategic Sustainability Plan, which aims to achieve zero net emissions by 2050. To this end, the company has set itself a double objective for 2030: to reduce its direct emissions and those generated by the energy it consumes by 80%, and to lower the emissions it produces in its supply chain, products and services, fuels and energies, transport and distribution, by 35%, all considering 2019 as the base year.