Vestas secures 104 MW order with Polimix Energia in Brazil

Polimix Energia Ltda has signed an agreement with Vestas for the supply and installation of 23 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines for the Mundo Novo wind farm located in São Miguel do Gostoso in the municipality of Rio Grande do Norte in the northeast of Brazil.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Polimix Energia, one of the largest companies in Brazil who, as Vestas, has a strong commitment to the country’s energy transition. This order highlights the sustainable performance of Polimix Energia as the Vestas wind turbines will power the concrete plants of the Polimix Energia group in the northeast of Brazil. This underlines how our solutions can support energy-intensive industries accelerate their energy transition by powering their operations in a sustainable and cost-effective way”, said Eric Rodrigues Gomes, senior sales director for Vestas Brazil.

Wind turbine delivery is planned for the third and fourth quarters of 2023, whilst commissioning is expected for the beginning of the second quarter of 2024.

Vestas is the energy industry’s global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 157 GW of wind turbines in 88 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 137 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas’ more than 28,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.