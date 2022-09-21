Iberdrola increases its public charging network for electric vehicles by 65 percent to over 2,500 points in Spain

The company leads public recharging after increasing the number of points in the last year, 1000 of which are fast recharging points.

The company is accelerating the electrification of public transport with the installation of more than 280 chargers for city buses by the end of 2023.

So far this year, Iberdrola’s recharging network has supplied enough energy to avoid the consumption of 3.55 million litres of fuel.



Iberdrola is consolidating its position as the main promoter of fast charging for electric vehicles in Spain. Currently, one out of every three recharging points installed by the company has a power of at least 43 kW, with an increasing commitment to higher capacities.

As part of its commitment to accelerating sustainable mobility, the company has increased its public charging network by 65% in the last year to more than 2,500 points, with an expansion rate of more than a hundred new chargers per month. Thus, the company’s charging stations have now reached more than 500 different locations in Spain.

So far this year, Iberdrola’s recharging network has supplied 9.5 GWh of energy, which with the use of combustion vehicles would have required the consumption of 3,550,000 litres of fuel.

This significant development of the public charging infrastructure is the result of the company’s electric mobility expansion plan, which will allow it to establish ultra-fast charging stations in strategic areas throughout the country in the coming years, as well as to continue with the deployment of lower power facilities.

The Iberdrola group plans to install around 150,000 high-efficiency recharging points by 2025, both on urban roads, in cities and on major motorways, and in homes and businesses.

Integrated sustainable mobility plan

With an investment of 150 million euros, Iberdrola’s comprehensive sustainable mobility plan also includes actions for the electrification of public transport. In this regard, the company plans to install more than 280 chargers for city buses in Spain in the coming months.

The electricity company also provides its experience to advise local councils in defining the necessary actions for the implementation of electric buses as the best alternative for advancing in decarbonisation and improving air quality in cities, as well as being the most economical option.

This initiative is part of Iberdrola’s commitment to involve the main agents involved in promoting electromobility in Spain with coordinated and effective action. In this regard, the company has already completed more than 60 infrastructure deployment agreements with administrations, institutions, companies, service stations, dealers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Iberdrola also has a Public Charging App, the only application in Spain that includes verified information on all electric vehicle chargers, both those of Iberdrola and those of other operators, from which you can geolocate the charger, check its operation in real time and reserve and pay from your mobile phone. This App already has more than 96,000 points in Spain and the rest of Europe.

100% electric fleet by 2030

Iberdrola is committed to the electrification of transport as part of its strategy of transition towards a decarbonised economy, as a key lever for reducing emissions. The company was the first company in Spain to sign up to The Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, with the aim of accelerating the transition to electric mobility, committing to electrify its entire fleet of vehicles by the end of the decade.

The group has recently extended this objective, initially acquired for its activities in Spain and the United Kingdom, to its subsidiaries in the United States, Mexico and Brazil. The company now owns more than 630 electric vehicles for its operations, including passenger cars, maintenance vehicles and light vans.

In addition, the company has launched the country’s first electric truck in Brazil. This vehicle, with its own patented technology developed by the company, will be used in electricity distribution activities.