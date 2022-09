ACP CEO Heather Zichal statement on White House Clean Energy Appointments and Gina McCarthy’s Climate Leadership

ACP CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement after the White House announced the appointment of John Podesta and Ali Zaidi to serve as senior advisors to President Biden for clean energy and climate change and Gina McCarthy’s departure from the administration after the Inflation Reduction Act became law:

“We are grateful for the leadership Gina McCarthy has provided helping to reestablish the United States’ position in addressing climate change on the world stage and throughout her career working to enhance and enforce environmental regulations at the state and local level. Her service and dedication to the most complicated issue of our time has been inspirational to me and so many others as we work to mitigate the impacts of climate change and build a clean energy future.

ACP applauds the appointment of John Podesta to serve as President Biden’s Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation and the announcement that Ali Zaidi will succeed Gina as Assistant to the President and National Climate Advisor. Implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy and climate provisions is critical to building a clean energy economy that will benefit all Americans. The IRA represents the largest domestic investment in clean energy that will put more than 1 million Americans to work and ensure clean, renewable, and reliable domestic energy is powering every American home.”