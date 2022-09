Wind energy already reaches 28,140 MW in Spain

Wind energy reached 28,140 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity in Spanish territory in 2021, after adding an additional 843 MW during the last year, which maintains Spain as the second European country with the largest installed wind power and the fifth in the world.

According to the annual report of the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE) published this Wednesday, wind energy was the main source of electricity generation in Spain, covering 23.3% of the total national demand after surpassing nuclear energy.

However, the 843 new MW installed in 2021 is less than half the figure registered a year ago (1,720 MW), and remains well below the 2,200 MW per year necessary to be installed to meet the objectives of the National Plan. National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC).

In Spain there are 1,298 wind farms present in 857 municipalities, with 21,574 installed wind turbines that generated a total of 60,485 gigawatt hours (GWh) in the last year, a figure 10.2% higher than the previous year.

By region, Castilla y León continues to be the community with the highest installed wind power, reaching 6,404 MW, followed by Aragón (4,435 MW) and Castilla-La Mancha (3,954 MW), which allows these three communities to concentrate more than half of the national wind power.

In 2021, Aragón was the one that installed the most wind power, with 276 MW, ahead of Castilla y León (155 MW), Asturias (126 MW) and Canarias (104 MW).

As for the companies that have installed the most wind power in Spain, Iberdrola (BME:IBE), with 5,991 MW and a market share of 21%, and Acciona (BME:ANA) Energía, which has 4,261 MW in operation, representing 15% of the national total, continue to be the two most outstanding.

In this sense, the two companies that developed the most wind power in Spain during the last year were Iberdrola (199 MW) and the CIP investment fund (108 MW).