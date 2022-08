Iberdrola will exceed 6,500 MW of wind power in Spain

More than 60 percent of Iberdrola’s new wind capacity will be located in Castilla y León.

Iberdrola will exceed 6,500 megawatts (MW) of wind power installed in Spain in the coming months with the entry into operation of the five new wind farm projects that it is currently developing, as reported by the company itself.

These new wind farms will have a combined capacity of 390 MW and will be capable of supplying wind energy to more than 367,000 homes, more than the population of a town like Bilbao. The wind farms, which represent an investment of more than 430 million euros, will also prevent the emission of more than 205,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere per year.

More than 60 percent of Iberdrola’s new wind capacity will be located in Castilla y León, where the company has three important initiatives in the province of Burgos. These are the Valdemoro (50 M) wind farm -already under construction- and Buniel (104 MW) and Iglesias (94 MW), whose works will begin in the remainder of the year and which will have the most powerful wind turbines on the market .

In the coming months, construction will also begin in Cantabria of the El Escudo wind farm, the company’s second project of this type in this region, which will involve the installation of 105 MW of green energy.

In Andalusia, the company expects to start up the Martín de la Jara facility shortly. Located between Seville and Malaga, this 36 MW park has the largest V150 blades in Spain, with a 150 meter rotor, as explained by Iberdrola.

Iberdrola’s wind farms in Spain generated close to 6,000 GWh during the first half of the year, “an amount that would have required the consumption of more than 1,000 million cubic meters of gas to be produced by a combined cycle”, they express from the company .

With 210 wind farms in operation, Spain concentrates around 30 percent of the company’s total wind power in the world. In addition, the company’s onshore wind portfolio in the country reaches 1,100 MW.

Iberdrola leads the renewable sector in Spain with an installed capacity of more than 19,300 MW, which will reach 25,000 MW in the coming years with the implementation of its investment plan, which plans to allocate 14,300 million by 2025 to the deployment of a renewable energy plan and smart grids.