Vattenfall moves into new German headquarters: EDGE Suedkreuz Berlin

Climate-friendly, healthy, and digital: Vattenfall’s new Berlin office stands for a sustainable future. Around 1,600 Vattenfall employees to move into Germany’s largest wood hybrid office building.

Vattenfall and real estate developer EDGE make modern and sustainable working environments a reality. On Monday, 22 August, Vattenfall’s new German head office in Berlin Südkreuz was officially handed over – in the presence of Klara Geywitz, Federal Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Building, among others.

Approximately 3,500 m3 of certified wood was used to build EDGE Suedkreuz, reducing the CO 2 emissions of the manufactured components by up to approximately 80 per cent compared to conventional components made of concrete.

By mid-September, around 1,600 Vattenfall employees will have moved into their office, the first time that employees originally from five Berlin locations will be brought together under a single roof.

Anna Borg, President and CEO at Vattenfall, says: “At Vattenfall, we have set ourselves the goal of becoming fossil-free within one generation. This not only includes decarbonizing our own operations, but also leading by example and focusing on everything and everyone along the value chain. Our suppliers, customers, and partners. This sustainable wood hybrid building is a prime example! In this building we find and experience what we need for our onward journey to a fossil-free future. New perspectives, an inquisitive openness, different ways of thinking and an atmosphere of cooperation. All of this is also reflected in the impressive architecture.”

Coen van Oostrom, Founder and CEO at EDGE, summarizes: Innovation, combined with the goals of climate protection and a holistic sustainable approach, form an essential element of the EDGE’s DNA. It is therefore no surprise that we made the decision a few years ago to take a certain risk with our EDGE Suedkreuz development and use the technology of a wood hybrid construction, which was hardly known at the time. We wanted to demonstrate what can already be achieved. Today we are thrilled to have delivered this exceptional building, it is a proof of our pioneering actions. On behalf of the entire EDGE team, I would like to thank all partners for this successful undertaking. I hope everyone at Vattenfall will enjoy coming to work in this building, make exciting discoveries, and see new opportunities in changes. I am convinced that if we approach current challenges with a positive attitude, we will find ways of overcoming them.”