Siemens Gamesa partners with Azure Power to install 96 wind turbines, a major boost for the Indian wind energy

The 346 MW contract brings Siemens Gamesa’s total 3.X wind turbine orders in India to more than 1.4 GW, confirming customer confidence in this benchmark technology.

The project includes the supply of 96 SG 3.6-145 wind turbines to be installed in the State of Karnataka.

The contract marks the first wind energy project for Azure Power, which begins to diversify a renewable energy portfolio based primarily on solar energy of more than 7.4 GW.

The supply of the wind turbines is expected to start during the second quarter of 2023.

Siemens Gamesa has secured its first order in India with Azure Power India Private Limited (Azure Power) to supply 96 SG 3.6-145 wind turbines for a 346 MW project in the state of Karnataka.

The project opens a new partnership in India with Azure Power, a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. Azure has a pan India portfolio of over 7.4 GW of renewable energy assets either operational or under construction in the country, primarily in solar.

The wind turbine supply agreement, a first for Azure, will cater to its projects under the SECI Hybrid IV, SECI XI tenders and its other energy pipelines. When fully deployed these wind turbines will produce enough clean energy to meet the power needs of over one million Indian homes.

“We are delighted to begin this new partnership with Azure Power on this large-scale project using use our latest India focused technology. The contract provides new impetus to the wind industry at a key juncture in the country’s energy transition. Teams from both companies have worked relentlessly over the last few months to secure maximum value for the project. With this new joint approach, alongside our technological innovation, we are confident of delivering the right renewable energy solutions to the market,” said Navin Dewaji, India CEO of Siemens Gamesa.

Harsh Shah, CEO, Azure Power said: ” We are pleased to partner with Siemens Gamesa in our first wind project. Wind energy is going to be an imperative element for delivering firm, reliable and clean energy to achieve the energy transition vision of the country. This partnership will create long-term supply visibility while securing sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

Siemens Gamesa launched this new platform in 2020 during an ongoing pandemic and with this new deal takes order entry for the Siemens Gamesa 3.X platform in India past the 1.4 GW mark, helping to confirm its competitiveness in the Indian market.

Siemens Gamesa has operated in India since 2009, and the base installed by the company recently surpassed the 8 GW mark. The company has blade factories in Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), a nacelle factory in Mamandur (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), and an operations and maintenance center in Red Hills (Chennai, Tamil Nadu). The company is market leader with a 40% market share, according to consultancy Wood Mackenzie.