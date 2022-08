ACP Celebrates Historic Clean Energy and Climate Victory with Senate Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association, today applauded the Senate for passing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA). The IRA provides unprecedented multi-year policy certainty for clean energy:

“This is the vote heard around the world. It puts America on a path to creating 550,000 new clean energy jobs while reducing economy-wide emissions 40% by 2030. This is a generational opportunity for clean energy after years of uncertainty and delay.

This unprecedented investment in clean energy will supercharge America’s clean energy economy and keep the United States within striking distance of our climate goals.

The IRA will lower consumer costs, enhance grid reliability, and strengthen the nation’s energy security. It will expand our domestic manufacturing base, inject nearly half a trillion dollars into U.S. GDP over the next decade and create more than half a million new jobs – more than doubling today’s clean energy workforce.

We must seize this moment. We urge the House to quickly pass this historic legislation and send it to President Biden’s desk for his signature.”