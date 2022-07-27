Capital Energy undertakes the evacuation line of its Soria wind power

Capital Energy signs a Territories Project with Jalón Arches linked to the evacuation line of its Hazapierna and Praderas Altas wind farms in Soria.

This initiative combines the company’s contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model, through the start-up of renewable energy facilities, with its desire to promote the growth of the regions, relying on local talent and promoting its social, industrial and business fabric.

Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company founded two decades ago and whose vocation is to become the first vertically integrated 100% renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, continues to reaffirm its commitment to the socioeconomic development of Castilla y León, an essential community for the start-up of your clean energy project.

Thus, the company has signed with the City Council of Arcos de Jalón the second collaboration agreement in the province of Soria linked to its Territories Project, which combines its contribution to the decarbonisation of the economy and the transformation of the energy model with its desire to promote the growth of the different territories, relying on local talent and strengthening the social, industrial and business fabric of each area.

With this agreement, Capital Energy undertakes to promote, from the construction of the 132 kV high voltage line, which will link the Hazapierna and Medinaceli substations and will serve to evacuate the clean energy generated by the Hazapierna and Praderas Altas wind farms, different actions agreed between both parties and that will be adjusted to the needs of the aforementioned town of Soria. This infrastructure will also cross the municipalities of Coscurita, Escobosa de Almazan, Nepas, Soliedra, Morón de Almazán, Taroda, Almaluez and Medinaceli.

These initiatives will be framed within specific lines of action, among which are the improvement of infrastructures and services, connectivity and digitization, protection of artistic and cultural heritage, education, health and social and labor integration of disadvantaged groups. In fact, some beneficial proposals for the inhabitants of Arcos de Jalón are already being considered, such as the construction of a sports center.

The collaboration between the city council and the renewable energy group will also continue in the operation and maintenance phase of the aforementioned infrastructure, since they will continue to carry out actions that meet the aforementioned requirements. Through this agreement, all parties reaffirm their interest in contributing to the sustainable development of Arcos de Jalón, through actions that guarantee an effective improvement in the quality of life of the residents and the environment.

The Hazapierna wind farm will be located in the Soria municipalities of Viana de Duero, Nepas and Coscurita and will have an installed capacity of 49.5 megawatts (MW). This renewable facility will be capable of producing more than 160,000 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to cover the consumption of some 62,000 homes with clean electricity, while also avoiding the emission of nearly 61,000 tons of CO2.

For its part, located in the municipalities of Viana de Duero, Nepas, Coscurita and Escobosa de Almazán, Praderas Altas will also have a capacity of 49.5 MW, with which it will be able to generate some 170,000 MWh of clean energy each year, equivalent to the consumption of around 65,000 households. Likewise, it will prevent the emission of approximately 64,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.

The Territories Project, a differential value

Through the Territories Project, Capital Energy wants to articulate its commitment to sustainable development, become one more neighbor of the regions in which it is present and contribute to their social and economic growth.

To achieve this, the company undertakes to allocate specific economic items, during the construction and operation phases of its renewable facilities, to the materialization of actions agreed upon with the different local interest groups. As a result of this differential approach, the group will consider the particularities and needs of each one of the regions in the selection of these initiatives.

With these actions, Capital Energy confirms that it wants to accompany the development of its renewable energy projects in Spain and Portugal with the launch of social and environmental action programs, adapted to local needs, to maximize its contribution to the socioeconomic progress of all territories. in which it operates.

Castilla y León, key for Capital Energy

Castilla y León is the nerve center of Capital Energy’s clean energy project. Not in vain, the company develops 46 renewable projects in the community, which add up to a combined installed power of more than 3,300 MW, more than 2,800 wind MW and nearly 500 solar MW. It should be noted that the company plans to install more than half of its parks in the so-called fair transition areas of influence, such as Compostilla and La Robla, in the province of León, or the region of Alfoz, in Burgos, which will benefit for their positive impact.

The construction of this entire portfolio would imply a global investment of more than 3,000 million euros, as well as the creation of almost 11,000 direct jobs, and a tax contribution of more than 60 million.