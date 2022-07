Nordex receives an order for 59 MW of wind power in Finland from Falck Renewables

At the end of June 2022, Nordex received two orders from the Finnish subsidiary of Falck Renewables for 10 wind turbines totaling 59 MW in Finland. Five N163/5.X turbines will be delivered for the “Mustalamminmäki” and “Koiramäki” projects, respectively. The two orders also include a Service contract for the maintenance of the turbines for a period of ten years.

Both wind farms are being built in the municipality of Karstula, in central Finland. The Nordex Group will install the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 meters from the summer of 2023. Due to the harsh climatic conditions, the turbines will be supplied in the cold climate version and with Nordex’s advanced anti-icing system. Nordex. for the rotor blades.

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: “We are pleased to be able to equip the first two Finnish projects of our long-standing partner Falck Renewables with our N163 turbines. Building on the experience gained from previous Nordex projects in Sweden, the Falck Renewables orders for Finland once again demonstrate the excellent suitability of our solutions for the cold climate conditions in the Nordic countries.”

The Group has installed more than 39 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and generated revenue of €5.4 billion in 2021. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,600. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailored to the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.