Vestas and EDF Renewables close agreement for 261 MW of wind power in Brazil

Vestas has obtained an order for 261 MW for the Serra das Almas wind farm, which is located in the municipality of Urandi, in the state of Bahia.

The order, placed by client EDF Renewables in Brazil, includes the supply and installation of 58 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 28-year Active Output Management (AOM 4000) service agreement, the AOM more long term of Vestas in the country.

“We are delighted to once again participate in a new project with EDF Renewables, which underlines the strong partnership we have globally and our shared vision for a sustainable future and accelerating the energy transition in Brazil”, says Eduardo Ricotta, president of Vestas in Latin America. .

“The association with Vestas is essential for the construction of our new venture in Bahia. Serra das Almas reinforces the ambitions of EDF Renewables in Brazil and our commitment to carbon neutrality”, said André Salgado, CEO of EDF Renewables Brazil.

Vestas leads the Brazilian wind market with nearly 1,400 wind turbines for more than 5.4 GW of wind power in operation throughout the country.

The wind turbines will be produced locally under the FINAME rules of the Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), creating jobs and expanding Brazil’s wind power industry and supporting the government’s initiative to promote renewable energy and a more sustainable energy mix.