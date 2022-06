Vestas secures offshore order for floating wind farm Eolmed in France

A consortium formed by Qair, TotalEnergies and BW Ideol has placed a 30 MW order for the Eolmed offshore wind park, a floating project located 18 km off the coast of Gruissan and Port-la Nouvelle, France, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The contract includes the supply, transport, installation supervision and commissioning of three V164-10.0 MW wind turbines. The turbines will be installed on floating foundations in Port-la Nouvelle and towed to their final location, where they will be anchored to the seabed at a depth of around 60 metres.

The project also includes an Active Output Management (AOM 5000) agreement, for the maintenance and service of the wind park over the next 15 years.

“We are very proud to be part of this emblematic project for France and lead the expansion of floating technology in the Mediterranean Sea. Floating wind energy will soon become a game-changer that will allow us to significantly extend the frontiers of wind power. We expect the unparalleled competitiveness of Vestas’ technology combined with our experience in floating offshore project execution will strengthen our customers’ business case in the large commercial scale projects coming over the next years”, says Benoît Gilbert, Senior Director Offshore Vestas Mediterranean.

Turbine delivery and commissioning are planned by the first half of 2024.

As a pioneer in floating wind, Vestas has installed turbines on floating foundations for over a decade including projects off the coasts of Scotland and Portugal. With this project, Vestas has installed over 7 GW of offshore wind globally since 1995.